Remains believed to be missing South Carolina couple

Two people are charged in the death of a missing South Carolina couple whose remains are believed to have been found.
Authorities tell local media outlets 21-year-old Jordan Hodge and 28-year-old Kenneth Carlisle were jailed on murder and credit card fraud charges.
Horry County police say they found skeletal remains under a bush after getting a call Saturday morning. Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler says the remains are believed to belong to a man and a woman missing since July 1.
Authorities say they are waiting on test results, which they think will confirm the remains belong to 64-year-old Linda McAllister and 45-year-old William Clemons.
Police haven't said how Carlisle and Hodge are connected to the couple. It wasn't known if the suspects had attorneys.
Comments