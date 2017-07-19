Found! This SC pooch can thank Facebook, faith & strangers for family reunion

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:25 Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal Pause 4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window 1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor 5:34 The Spirit of South Carolina shines in Governor's speech 2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area 2:14 Players, coaches pay tribute to River Bluff's Simpkins at Sportsarama 2:53 S.C. Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison explains the "Enough is Enough" campaign 5:14 Sen. Tim Scott after Dallas shootings: 'My heart breaks for all of us' 2:10 VIDEO: Gov. Haley on backing Trump as nominee and sticking with Rubio 1:21 Giraffe born live on EarthCam at South Carolina Zoo Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Submitted video of Beaufortonian June Connelly as she was reunited with her 13-year old Belgian Tervuren "Envie," after she ran off and was missing for a week. She was found 3 miles away. Wade Livingston Submitted, staff video

