Coroner identifies man found in S. Carolina interstate ditch

Authorities say a man whose body was found in a ditch on the side of a busy South Carolina interstate was hit by a car about two weeks ago.
Richland County Coroner Gary Wats has identified the man as 40-year-old Craig Antoine Anderson. Watts says Anderson was likely hit July 6 or 7 and died from those injuries.
Anderson's body was found Wednesday by construction crews surveying an area along Interstate 77. Watts says Anderson's family had reported him missing, and his car was found nearby.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
