South Carolina

July 21, 2017 7:11 AM

Kilimanjaro climb set for new playground at shooting site

The Associated Press
ANDERSON, S.C.

Two South Carolina teachers will climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for a new playground at the elementary school that was the site of a fatal shooting.

The Anderson Independent Mail reports that Helen Watson and Raquel Lemrick will return to Tanzania next week. The pair had no intention of climbing Africa's tallest peak again, after doing so last year, but decided to return to raise money for a new playground at Townville Elementary School.

Townville Elementary was the site of a 2016 playground shooting that killed 6-year-old Jacob Hall and injured two students and a teacher.

The two will wear superhero costumes to honor Jacob, who had a passion for superheroes reflected in the theme of his memorial service. They will unfurl a "Townville Strong" banner at the summit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal

Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal 3:25

Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal
This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window 4:15

This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window
Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor 1:02

Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

View More Video