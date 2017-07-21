SC unemployment rate is the lowest in nearly 17 years

South Carolina’s unemployment rate dropped to 4 percent in June, it’s lowest level since December 2000, according to the state Department of Employment and Workforce.
The rate was 4.1 percent in May.
The number of unemployed people dropped last month by 4,816 to 91,710, the lowest level since February 2001.
Nationally, the unemployment rate increased from 4.3 percent in May to 4.4 percent in June. South Carolina’s unemployment rate has remained below the national rate for 12 consecutive months.
Locally, Lexington County had the state’s second-lowest unemployment rate at 3.6 percent, which was actually up from 3.1 percent in May. Richland’s rate also increased, from 3.6 percent in May to 4.2 percent. And Kershaw County’s rate increased .6 percentage points from 3.9 to 4.5.
