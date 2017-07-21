Justin Grant, a melting supervisor, monitors a bucket of molten steel at the Nucor Steel plant in Huger in April. South Carolina’s unemployment rate dropped to 4 percent in June.
Justin Grant, a melting supervisor, monitors a bucket of molten steel at the Nucor Steel plant in Huger in April. South Carolina’s unemployment rate dropped to 4 percent in June. STEPHEN B. MORTON NYT
Justin Grant, a melting supervisor, monitors a bucket of molten steel at the Nucor Steel plant in Huger in April. South Carolina’s unemployment rate dropped to 4 percent in June. STEPHEN B. MORTON NYT

South Carolina

July 21, 2017 3:01 PM

SC unemployment rate is the lowest in nearly 17 years

Posted by Paul Osmundson

South Carolina’s unemployment rate dropped to 4 percent in June, it’s lowest level since December 2000, according to the state Department of Employment and Workforce.

The rate was 4.1 percent in May.

The number of unemployed people dropped last month by 4,816 to 91,710, the lowest level since February 2001.

Nationally, the unemployment rate increased from 4.3 percent in May to 4.4 percent in June. South Carolina’s unemployment rate has remained below the national rate for 12 consecutive months.

Locally, Lexington County had the state’s second-lowest unemployment rate at 3.6 percent, which was actually up from 3.1 percent in May. Richland’s rate also increased, from 3.6 percent in May to 4.2 percent. And Kershaw County’s rate increased .6 percentage points from 3.9 to 4.5.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal

Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal 3:25

Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal
This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window 4:15

This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window
Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor 1:02

Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

View More Video