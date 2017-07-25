South Carolina men charged with sex crimes involving a minor

A South Carolina sheriff's office says a child made allegations of abuse and now two men face sex crimes charges.
The Augusta Chronicle reports that South Carolina men Daniel Chase White and Cary Lathan Fulmer are both charged after being arrested on Friday. The Aiken County Sheriff's Office says White faces 30 counts and Fulmer faces six counts on charges that include varying degrees of attempted criminal or criminal sexual conduct with a minor victim younger than 11 years old.
Sheriff's Office Capt. Eric Abdullah says the men were charged after a child made abuse allegations to a mandatory reporter. The girl said she'd been abused by various men since she was 6 years old.
Abdullah didn't release further information.
It's unclear if White or Fulmer have attorneys.
Comments