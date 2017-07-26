South Carolina

Coroner: South Carolina police chief dies of heart attack

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 8:24 AM

WEST UNION, S.C.

A corner says the police chief of a small town in northwestern South Carolina has died from a heart attack.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said in a news release that emergency workers were called to the home of 47-year-old Carl Edward Sanders Jr. in Seneca around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. Addis said Sanders suffered a heart attack after getting home from work.

The coroner said Sanders died less than an hour later in the emergency department of Oconee Memorial Hospital.

Sanders was police chief in West Union, a town of about 300 people about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Anderson.

The coroner said Sanders had a history of cardiac problems.

