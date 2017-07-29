South Carolina

Former fire chief convicted of stealing from station

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 11:48 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C.

A former fire chief and businesswoman are convicted of stealing from a rural, cash-strapped fire district in South Carolina by submitting fake invoices for a new, federally funded station.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that former Fire Chief Doc McNeil Matthews of Hollywood and Mary Jo Thomas-Delaney of Summerville were convicted Friday of defrauding St. Paul's Fire District by inflating contract payments to her company and splitting the excess.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says each faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The fire district serves a mostly poor area of Charleston County.

Prosecutors say the theft involves a $1.6 million federal grant to build a new fire station.

Former Assistant Fire Chief Charles Riddle pleaded guilty in April and agreed to testify.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal

Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal 3:25

Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal
This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window 4:15

This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window
Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor 1:02

Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

View More Video