South Carolina

Barbados fugitive caught in South Carolina on fraud charges

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 3:23 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Authorities have arrested a fugitive wanted in the U.S. and Barbados on charges of defrauding elderly victims of more than $100,000.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release that Hainsley DaCosta Browne was arrested in Fairfield County, South Carolina, hours after an alert Friday sought public tips.

He's wanted in Barbados on accusations he ran a phone scam convincing elderly people to pay him by saying he was a needy relative.

Investigators received information that he had come to South Carolina late last year after fleeing Barbados and was attempting to run the same scams in the U.S.

He's being held pending a hearing in federal court on efforts to return him to Barbados for trial. A marshals service spokeswoman said she didn't know if he had an attorney.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal

Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal 3:25

Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal
This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window 4:15

This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window
Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor 1:02

Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

View More Video