Police: Missing dog returns with injuries from torture

A couple says their dog was tortured while missing in South Carolina.
The Rock Hill Herald reports that the family told York County sheriff's deputies their pit bull mix went missing last week and returned later in the week with holes in its paws and a broken hip that will require its leg to be amputated.
The couple, who contacted York County Animal Control when the dog went missing, took the dog to a veterinarian, and said the injuries were consistent with torture.
Detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made.
