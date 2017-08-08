South Carolina

Teen dies after shooting in yard at South Carolina home

The Associated Press

agosto 08, 2017

GAFFNEY, S.C.

A teen has died after a shooting in the yard at a home in northern South Carolina.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a news release the shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Monday in Gaffney.

Fowler said the victim was 18-year-old Jasmin Angelica McGill of Gaffney.

The coroner says the teen died around 1 a.m. Tuesday at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Gaffney police and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office are investigating. No arrests have been made.

Fowler said an autopsy will be performed Wednesday.

