Teen dies after shooting in yard at South Carolina home

A teen has died after a shooting in the yard at a home in northern South Carolina.
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a news release the shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Monday in Gaffney.
Fowler said the victim was 18-year-old Jasmin Angelica McGill of Gaffney.
The coroner says the teen died around 1 a.m. Tuesday at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Gaffney police and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office are investigating. No arrests have been made.
Fowler said an autopsy will be performed Wednesday.
