A Diamondback rattlesnake — America’s largest venomous snake — showed up at this SC beach

twitter email Jonathan and Lindsay Wiles have been vacationing on Hilton Head Island for years, but never seen anything like this. Jonathan said the snake "was confused as he was" as it washed up in a wave on the beach in Port Royal Plantation on Aug. 1. Posted by Mandy Matney mmatney@islandpacket.com

