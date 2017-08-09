South Carolina police seek suspect in parking lot shooting

Police are still looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting at a grocery store parking lot in South Carolina.
The Spartanburg County Coroner has now released the names of both victims of the shooting Monday night.
Coroner Charles Clevenger says 21-year-old Raymond Turner died at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Clevenger said earlier that 28-year-old Tushann Rashad Smith of Spartanburg died in a vehicle at the scene.
Clevenger said an autopsies are being performed.
Police had been called to a shooting around 7:15 p.m. Monday and found the victims.
A third man was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital for treatment. His name has not been released.
