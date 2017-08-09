South Carolina

South Carolina police seek suspect in parking lot shooting

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 10:50 AM

SPARTANBURG, S.C.

Police are still looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting at a grocery store parking lot in South Carolina.

The Spartanburg County Coroner has now released the names of both victims of the shooting Monday night.

Coroner Charles Clevenger says 21-year-old Raymond Turner died at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Clevenger said earlier that 28-year-old Tushann Rashad Smith of Spartanburg died in a vehicle at the scene.

Clevenger said an autopsies are being performed.

Police had been called to a shooting around 7:15 p.m. Monday and found the victims.

A third man was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital for treatment. His name has not been released.

