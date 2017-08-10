An officer survived being shot 4 times. His camera-glasses recorded it.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:00 Surprise! Diamondback rattlesnake caught on camera slithering on Hilton Head beach Pause 2:10 Tour the stadiums on Indian Land's 2017 high school football schedule 2:25 Channing Tatum goes all Magic Mike with Statesville store clerk 2:16 Families in Rock Hill hit-and-run death offer hugs, forgiveness in York courtroom 0:53 Fort Mill plays South Pointe to draw in football scrimmage 1:52 Sheriff’s Foundation of York County brings book bags to students in need 2:31 Tour the stadiums on Great Falls' 2017 high school football schedule 2:05 Check out the stadiums on Lancaster's 2017 high school football schedule 0:49 You will be surprised to see what the candid critter cam caught 1:16 Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Estill police officer Quincy Smith was shot four times on New Year’s Day 2016 in South Carolina, an event captured on video by a camera in his glasses that he bought himself. 14th Circuit Solicitor

Estill police officer Quincy Smith was shot four times on New Year’s Day 2016 in South Carolina, an event captured on video by a camera in his glasses that he bought himself. 14th Circuit Solicitor