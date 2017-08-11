High school special education aide faces child sex charges

A South Carolina high school special education aide has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a child.
News outlets report Surfside Beach police arrested 28-year-old Bradley Dale Wampler on Monday. Online jail records say he's also charged with committing or attempting to commit lewd acts with a victim under 16.
Horry County Schools spokeswoman Teal Britton says Wampler was hired in 2015, but has been on administrative leave with pay since February 2017. She declined to provide the reason for the leave, but said it wasn't related to the charges.
A police news release says the state Department of Social Services told police criminal behavior occurred between February 2015 and January 2017.
It's unclear if Wampler has a lawyer. He was released from jail on $15,000 bond Wednesday.
