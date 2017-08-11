South Carolina man charged in child porn investigation

Authorities say a South Carolina man has been arrested for possessing multiple images of child pornography.
WBTW-TV reports that a news release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says 52-year-old Bhupendra V. Khatri was arrested Thursday on 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force members and the Florence County Sheriff's Department made the arrest.
Each count of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison. It's unclear if Khatri has a lawyer.
Comments