South Carolina

Former fire chief shot to death; suspect still at large

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 6:16 AM

HARDEEVILLE, S.C.

A former fire chief who was shot in a parking lot in South Carolina has died.

News outlets report that Hardeeville police Chief Sam Woodward says 77-year-old Ernest Martin Stevens was shot multiple times around 9 a.m. Thursday and died at Coastal Carolina Hospital.

Woodward said at a press conference that the search for the suspect is continuing throughout the city. No motive has been determined.

Stevens was the former chief of the Hardeeville Fire Department.

Woodward said they had breakfast together the previous day. Stevens' next-door neighbor Allan Oliveira called the victim "a wonderful man" who "was like a grandpa to everybody."

The Bluffton Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are assisting with the search and investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal

Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal 3:25

Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal
This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window 4:15

This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window
Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor 1:02

Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

View More Video