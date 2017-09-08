Hurricane Irma regains some of its strength. Here’s how it’ll impact SC

Hurricane Irma has regained some of its strength, according to the latest update by the National Hurricane Center.

As of the 2 p.m., advisory, Irma was still an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. It’s moving west-northwest at 14 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend up to 70 miles from the center of the storm, while tropical storm-force winds extend 185 miles.

Though Irma’s path has shifted west of South Carolina, Tropical storm-force winds are possible in some areas of the Palmetto State, according to the National Weather Service in Columbia. A “decent threat” of tornadoes remains the main concern in the latest update. The majority of the Palmetto State has fallen out of the cone of uncertainty.

Monday is when South Carolina is set to start feeling the impact of the storm. Tornadoes and heavy rainfall are expected, with the portion of the storm that will make its way over South Carolina.

During a Friday briefing, forecasters in Columbia said the strongest winds are expected south of Interstate 26. Wind gusts could be as strong as 70 mph in some portions of South Carolina.

State forecasters, however, remained uncertain of the storm’s path so many days out and cautioned that South Carolina residents should remain vigilant.

The likelihood of storm surge in the coastal areas of South Carolina is also increasing, which could lead to “significant coastal flooding,” according to the 1 p.m., advisory from the National Weather Service in Charleston.

Major coastal flooding is possible in ways that could cut off many coastal areas including routes to and from barrier islands. Details on specific communities that will likely be impacted by flooding was not immediately available.