South Carolina

Man killed in accidental shooting at South Carolina home

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 6:51 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Officials say an accidental shooting has killed a South Carolina man.

Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher told The State newspaper the victim was identified as 30-year-old William Player Holland.

Cayce Public Safety department Capt. Jim Crosland says the incident happened Monday evening at a home Holland was visiting. Crosland says investigators don't suspect foul play, and that several witnesses at the home are being interviewed and cooperating.

Fisher declined to release further details about the autopsy until the investigation is finished.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

    Hundreds of eclipse viewers had filed Monday morning into PARI, a science education center 2,800 feet high and six miles up a winding mountain road, where 85-foot radio telescopes don't care if skies turn cloudy.

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Solar eclipse totality time lapse at SC Statehouse 0:38

Solar eclipse totality time lapse at SC Statehouse
Time lapse of the Georgetown eclipse 0:32

Time lapse of the Georgetown eclipse

View More Video