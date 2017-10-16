More Videos

  Here's how President Trump returns the favor this SC's governor

    President Donald Trump endorsed Henry McMaster in the 2018 race for governor.

South Carolina

This is how President Trump paid back SC Gov. McMaster

By Jamie Self

jself@thestate.com

October 16, 2017 8:53 PM

President Donald Trump offered a warm endorsement of S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster Monday, returning a favor that gave Trump a boost and added legitimacy to his outsider campaign in the lead up to South Carolina’s pivotal presidential primary last year.

Trump invited McMaster up on stage at a Greenville fundraiser Monday night and referred to him as “my friend, my compatriot, who worked with me so hard.”

With the governor, S.C. First Lady Peggy McMaster and their children on stage, Trump said he was “with this man, and I’m with this family. … They showed me the ropes a little bit. And I said, ‘He’s a talented guy, and he’s doing really well.’ 

Trump’s endorsement came at the end of a roughly half-hour long speech where the president took swings at Hillary Clinton, pitched his tax plan and ribbed U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a recent golf partner and former foe on the presidential campaign trail, saying he supports the senator’s healthcare plan that would send health care dollars as block grants back to the state.

Not going into any detail about McMaster’s track record as governor, Trump said he’s doing a great job, leading from the heart, and the governor is doing fine in the polls.

“Let me tell you what, the polls – I saw some polls, and you know I’m a poll person, you know I don’t believe them, but I like to read them anyway … I just want to say his poll numbers are fantastic. He’s doing really well. People respect him and the family.”

Trump could come back to the Palmetto State to help McMaster later in the campaign.

The Richland Republican, as lieutenant governor, was the first statewide elected official in the nation to endorse Trump ahead of the state’s first-in-the-South primary last year.

The fundraiser also comes just days after the Richland Republican’s top rival – attorney Catherine Templeton of Mount Pleasant – reported raising more money than McMaster from July through September.

The fundraising reception – open to donors who give at least $250 – can house up to 1,200 people, according to media reports, meaning McMaster could raise at least $250,000 if 1,000 people buy tickets.

McMaster’s campaign also may be hoping Trump’s support for McMaster rubs off on S.C. Republicans who voted for the president.

But it’s unclear whether that happens, some say. The June primary is a long way away, said Scott Buchanan, a political scientist at The Citadel.

“Most voters, Trump supporters or not, I don’t think they’re paying a lot of attention right now.”

Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself

