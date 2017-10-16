This is how President Trump paid back SC Gov. McMaster

More Videos 1:07 Fort Mill emergency responders hold open house Pause 6:10 City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates 1:53 Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 2:33 Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill 5:41 Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure 5:41 Christopher: topics of concern are jobs and infrastructure 5:42 Roddey: topics of concern are business, utility bills, unemployment 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:02 2 convicted in 1973 Chester murder seek justice, saying they were wrongly imprisoned 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Here's how President Trump returns the favor this SC's governor President Donald Trump endorsed Henry McMaster in the 2018 race for governor. President Donald Trump endorsed Henry McMaster in the 2018 race for governor. jself@thestate.com

President Donald Trump endorsed Henry McMaster in the 2018 race for governor. jself@thestate.com