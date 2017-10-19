South Carolina

High schools punished after fight between football teams

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 7:18 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A fight during a high school football game in South Carolina has left one team with 25 players facing suspension and the other forfeiting its next game.

The State newspaper reports the Friday night brawl led officials to end the game with Eau Claire High winning 37-0 against C.A. Johnson High. WOLO-TV captured video of the fight involving players from both schools.

Eau Claire has 17 players who are suspended for one game and eight who must sit out two games. C.A. Johnson will have lost 9 of its 10 games this season as it has to forfeit the next because it won't have enough players to participate.

Richland County School District One superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon said in statement the behavior exhibited during the game didn't reflect sportsmanship expectations.

