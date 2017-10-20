South Carolina man gets life in robbery shooting death

A South Carolina man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in a robbery shooting death more than two years ago.
Local media outlets reported that 42-year-old Ricky Lamont Esaw of Lexington County was sentenced Thursday in the 2015 death of 45-year-old Hector Vasquez.
Prosecutors say Esaw was convicted of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Prosecutors say Vasquez was killed in West Columbia. Vasquez's teenage son was robbed and shot and wounded in the attack.
