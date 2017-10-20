South Carolina

South Carolina man gets life in robbery shooting death

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 7:13 AM

LEXINGTON, S.C.

A South Carolina man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in a robbery shooting death more than two years ago.

Local media outlets reported that 42-year-old Ricky Lamont Esaw of Lexington County was sentenced Thursday in the 2015 death of 45-year-old Hector Vasquez.

Prosecutors say Esaw was convicted of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Prosecutors say Vasquez was killed in West Columbia. Vasquez's teenage son was robbed and shot and wounded in the attack.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

    Hundreds of eclipse viewers had filed Monday morning into PARI, a science education center 2,800 feet high and six miles up a winding mountain road, where 85-foot radio telescopes don't care if skies turn cloudy.

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Solar eclipse totality time lapse at SC Statehouse 0:38

Solar eclipse totality time lapse at SC Statehouse
Time lapse of the Georgetown eclipse 0:32

Time lapse of the Georgetown eclipse

View More Video