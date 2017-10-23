See the trail of severe damage caused by a tornado that hit SC

More Videos

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Pause
Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill 0:41

Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 1:04

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty'

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:46

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships

Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle' 2:05

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle'

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage 1:34

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage

  • Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage

    A storm ravaged Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday, October 23, tearing down trees and power lines. Property was damaged at Spartanburg Community College during the storm. The area was hit by a possible tornado, but the National Weather Service can not confirm a tornado until Tuesday.

A storm ravaged Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday, October 23, tearing down trees and power lines. Property was damaged at Spartanburg Community College during the storm. The area was hit by a possible tornado, but the National Weather Service can not confirm a tornado until Tuesday. Shelia Antley, Amy Hagy, Kristina McDonald and Rhakeem Vanderburg via Storyful
A storm ravaged Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday, October 23, tearing down trees and power lines. Property was damaged at Spartanburg Community College during the storm. The area was hit by a possible tornado, but the National Weather Service can not confirm a tornado until Tuesday. Shelia Antley, Amy Hagy, Kristina McDonald and Rhakeem Vanderburg via Storyful

South Carolina

See the trail of severe damage caused by a tornado that hit SC

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 23, 2017 5:37 PM

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

The severe weather that hit South Carolina Monday left a trail of damage.

Tornado warnings were issued across the state in the afternoon, and the powerful winds inflicted damage in the Upstate. Video of the aftermath of what the National Weather Service is confident was a tornado in Spartanburg County was taken on I-85 Business, a commercial area.

CLICK ON IMAGE BELOW FOR VIDEO

Footage shows debris scattered across the road, downed power lines, fires and even tractor trailers that were flipped on their sides by the powerful winds, making it look more like a war zone than a business loop.

Theodore Arends, who works in one of the buildings that was hit, said he and other workers took cover in the bathroom when the roof ripped off the building, according to wyff4.com. Arends said all the workers are accounted for and uninjured, but there is a dog missing in the business.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of South Carolina until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Columbia. The watch covers a wide range of the Palmetto State, including the Midlands.

About one inch of rain is expected through Monday night in the Midlands. All showers will be out of the area by Tuesday morning, leaving behind dry and cool weather.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Pause
Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill 0:41

Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 1:04

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty'

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:46

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships

Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle' 2:05

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle'

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage 1:34

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage

  • Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

    Hundreds of eclipse viewers had filed Monday morning into PARI, a science education center 2,800 feet high and six miles up a winding mountain road, where 85-foot radio telescopes don't care if skies turn cloudy.

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

View More Video