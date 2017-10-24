The Latest: Severe weather slams Carolinas, many lack power

More Videos 0:41 Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill Pause 1:04 The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 1:20 York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 1:46 'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? 2:05 Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle' 0:33 Listeria is rare but dangerous 2:16 North Carolina Conjoined twins separated in rare surgery 11:38 NC Conjoined Twins Abby and Erin Delaney- A Year in the Life Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage A storm ravaged Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday, October 23, tearing down trees and power lines. Property was damaged at Spartanburg Community College during the storm. The area was hit by a possible tornado, but the National Weather Service can not confirm a tornado until Tuesday. A storm ravaged Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday, October 23, tearing down trees and power lines. Property was damaged at Spartanburg Community College during the storm. The area was hit by a possible tornado, but the National Weather Service can not confirm a tornado until Tuesday. Shelia Antley, Amy Hagy, Kristina McDonald and Rhakeem Vanderburg via Storyful

