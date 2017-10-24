Forecasters confirm EF2 tornado touched down in SC

More Videos 3:21 Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game Pause 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:34 Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage 1:05 Bubba Pittman talks about Rock Hill football’s approach to Northwestern game 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:20 York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:41 Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill 2:34 Fort Mill Town Council candidates share ideas about parking, recreation 1:04 The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage A storm ravaged Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday, October 23, tearing down trees and power lines. Property was damaged at Spartanburg Community College during the storm. The area was hit by a possible tornado, but the National Weather Service can not confirm a tornado until Tuesday. A storm ravaged Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday, October 23, tearing down trees and power lines. Property was damaged at Spartanburg Community College during the storm. The area was hit by a possible tornado, but the National Weather Service can not confirm a tornado until Tuesday. Shelia Antley, Amy Hagy, Kristina McDonald and Rhakeem Vanderburg via Storyful

