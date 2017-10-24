Forecasters confirm EF2 tornado touched down in SC

A National Weather Service crew has confirmed that the damage left by a storm on Monday in the Upstate was the result of a tornado.
Meteorologists said the tornado that struck Spartanburg County was a category 2 on the Enhanced Fujita scale. The tornado touched down around 3:30 p.m., in Spartanburg County.
A building owned by a business that distributes drapery fabrics and window covering products was badly damaged by the storm, according to WYFF. The station also reported that at least two semi trucks were flipped onto their sides on Interstate 85.
Though no deaths have been reported, officials at Spartanburg Regional hospital told WSPA that they had received eight people with storm-related injuries. Most of the injuries, however, were minor, the station reported.
As many as nine tornadoes were reported Monday afternoon and evening, according to the Associated Press. The most serious problems seemed to be in Spartanburg County and in Hickory, N.C.
The National Weather Service also confirmed that a tornado had struck the Conway area on Monday, according to The Sun News.
The Charlotte, N.C., region also reported possible tornadoes and storms also damaged there planes, cars and buildings at Hickory Regional Airport, and caused flooding from Biltmore Village in Asheville to North Tryon Street in Charlotte, according to The Charlotte Observer.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
