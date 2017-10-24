South Carolina

Man S. Carolina killer said sold him guns released on bond

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 10:22 AM

ANDERSON, S.C.

A man accused of supplying guns to South Carolina serial killer Todd Kohlhepp has been released on bond.

Media outlets report federal court records show Dustan Lawson posted $30,000 bond Monday.

Lawson was being held as a federal detainee at the Anderson Police Department.

Indictments say Lawson bought the 12 guns and five silencers from 2012 to 2016, saying they were for himself when he was actually giving them to a man referred to as "T.K." in court papers.

Prosecutors have refused to identify "T.K.," but when detectives investigating Kohlhepp for seven South Carolina killings asked him how he got the guns, Kohlhepp told authorities they might want to talk to Lawson.

Guns mentioned in Lawson's 36-count indictment also match ones listed on search warrants as seized from Kohlhepp's home.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

    Hundreds of eclipse viewers had filed Monday morning into PARI, a science education center 2,800 feet high and six miles up a winding mountain road, where 85-foot radio telescopes don't care if skies turn cloudy.

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Solar eclipse totality time lapse at SC Statehouse 0:38

Solar eclipse totality time lapse at SC Statehouse
Time lapse of the Georgetown eclipse 0:32

Time lapse of the Georgetown eclipse

View More Video