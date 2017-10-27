South Carolina

Man charged with murder after June assault death

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 6:53 AM

SPARTANBURG, S.C.

A man has been charged with murder in a South Carolina assault case earlier this year.

The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reported that 30-year-old Travis Lamont Means of Inman was charged with murder Wednesday afternoon.

Spartanburg Police Maj. Art Littlejohn said the arrest stems from a June 1 assault in Spartanburg. Littlejohn says Luftee Karim Abullah died June 8 from injuries in the attack.

Abullah was found on the living room floor with a swollen right eye and was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for treatment. A police report said Abullah suffered internal head and face injuries, broken ribs and injuries to his left kidney.

Means was at the scene when officers arrived. It was not known if Means has an attorney.

