State senator arrested on charges of DUI, lying to police

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 12:26 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C.

A South Carolina legislator is facing charges of drunken driving charge and lying to law officers.

Multiple media outlets reported state Sen. Paul Campbell and his wife were charged Saturday night with providing false information to police after Vicki Campbell initially claimed she was driving. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the Goose Creek Republican was arrested after his car hit another vehicle from behind in congested traffic on Interstate 26.

Authorities said the 71-year-old Campbell registered a blood-alcohol level just above the state legal limit of .08 percent. He posted bond of nearly $1,500 and was released Sunday.

Campbell has served in the Statehouse for a decade and chairs the Senate's ethics committee. He also is been chief executive of the authority overseeing operations of the Charleston International Airport.

