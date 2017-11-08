FILE-This Jan. 24, 2017, file photo shows South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster smiling after being sworn in by S.C. Chief Justice Don Beatty during a ceremonial swearing in at the Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. McMaster will be joining two of his primary challengers at an event later this week honoring former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, his campaign confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017.
FILE-This Jan. 24, 2017, file photo shows South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster smiling after being sworn in by S.C. Chief Justice Don Beatty during a ceremonial swearing in at the Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. McMaster will be joining two of his primary challengers at an event later this week honoring former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, his campaign confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Mic Smith, File AP Photo
FILE-This Jan. 24, 2017, file photo shows South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster smiling after being sworn in by S.C. Chief Justice Don Beatty during a ceremonial swearing in at the Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. McMaster will be joining two of his primary challengers at an event later this week honoring former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, his campaign confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Mic Smith, File AP Photo

South Carolina

SC Gov. McMaster to attend Bannon event at The Citadel

Associated Press

November 08, 2017 9:29 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be joining two of his primary challengers at an event later this week honoring former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, his campaign confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The Republican will be attending the Patriot Dinner happening Friday at The Citadel, according to campaign manager Katie Baham. At the annual event, The Citadel Republican Society is honoring the Breitbart News chief with its Nathan Hale Patriot Award.

Two of McMaster's challengers for the GOP nomination have already confirmed their attendance. State labor chief Catherine Templeton told AP earlier this week that she will introduce Bannon. Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant has also told AP that he's looking forward to attending the event.

South Carolina's Republican primary is next year. Bannon hasn't made an endorsement in the race, but Templeton has said that they've stayed in touch since the Trump administration courted her for a Labor Department post.

McMaster, the first statewide elected official in the country to endorse Donald Trump's campaign, has the president's backing in next year's gubernatorial primary. Last month, the president appeared at a fundraiser for McMaster in Greenville.

Since leaving the White House, Bannon has been wading into state-level politics, focusing primarily on U.S. Senate races. In Alabama, he backed a candidate who defeated Trump's pick to fill Jeff Sessions' old seat.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

    Hundreds of eclipse viewers had filed Monday morning into PARI, a science education center 2,800 feet high and six miles up a winding mountain road, where 85-foot radio telescopes don't care if skies turn cloudy.

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Solar eclipse totality time lapse at SC Statehouse 0:38

Solar eclipse totality time lapse at SC Statehouse
Time lapse of the Georgetown eclipse 0:32

Time lapse of the Georgetown eclipse

View More Video