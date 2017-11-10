Missing SC man found dismembered, his body parts stored in separate containers

The search for a missing South Carolina man ended in a grisly discovery Thursday under a mobile home near Chesnee, about 70 miles southwest of Charlotte.
Deputies found the man dismembered, with his body parts divided up and stored in separate containers, according to media outlets. The containers were stored under a mobile home, not far from the North Carolina state line.
The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Gary James Stone, reported TV station WYFF.
Coroner Dennis Fowler said that deputies made the discovery at the victim’s home in the 200 block of Harris Trail in the Chesnee area, media outlets reported. “Harris was discovered by authorities who came to his residence after complaints he was missing,” Fowler told Fox News Carolina.
An autopsy was scheduled Friday morning to determine a cause of death, Fox News reported.
A family member told TV station WSPA that they had not heard from Stone since Nov. 2. She said they didn’t suspect foul play, but became concerned and notified authorities after receiving a call from one of Stone’s neighbors who noticed blood on Stone’s door, the station reported.
