South Carolina

Red Cross assisting 15 after fire at apartment complex

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 3:31 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.

Authorities say a fire at a South Carolina apartment complex caused heavy damage to several units.

News outlets report Horry County Fire Rescue crews battled a fire at the 20-unit apartment complex Sunday morning, along with the Murrells Inlet Fire Department. The Horry County Fire Rescue said in a tweet that six units sustained heavy fire damage, and six units sustained water and smoke damage.

Fire crews believe everyone was evacuated from the building. No injuries have been reported.

The American Red Cross said in a news release that it will provide immediate assistance to 15 people.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

    Hundreds of eclipse viewers had filed Monday morning into PARI, a science education center 2,800 feet high and six miles up a winding mountain road, where 85-foot radio telescopes don't care if skies turn cloudy.

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Solar eclipse totality time lapse at SC Statehouse 0:38

Solar eclipse totality time lapse at SC Statehouse
Time lapse of the Georgetown eclipse 0:32

Time lapse of the Georgetown eclipse

View More Video