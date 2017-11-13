Red Cross assisting 15 after fire at apartment complex

Authorities say a fire at a South Carolina apartment complex caused heavy damage to several units.
News outlets report Horry County Fire Rescue crews battled a fire at the 20-unit apartment complex Sunday morning, along with the Murrells Inlet Fire Department. The Horry County Fire Rescue said in a tweet that six units sustained heavy fire damage, and six units sustained water and smoke damage.
Fire crews believe everyone was evacuated from the building. No injuries have been reported.
The American Red Cross said in a news release that it will provide immediate assistance to 15 people.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
