First look at the new SC driver’s license you’ll need to travel in airports

This is what your South Carolina driver’s license should look like to be considered a REAL ID.
The state’s most secure driver’s licenses and identification cards are still being tested, but the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles released the images of the new REAL ID and noncompliant cards residents will begin seeing in the first quarter of 2018.
South Carolina’s new REAL ID driver’s licenses and identification cards will be compliant with the federal REAL ID Act of 2005. These cards can be used as identification to pass security at airports nationwide, enter secure federal buildings and visit military installations.
Instead of a REAL ID license or ID, you can use a valid U.S. Passport or other federally accepted identification for the above activities in the future. A valid U.S. Passport is still required for international travel.
The compliant card looks like this:
The state’s new noncompliant licenses and IDs will say “Not for Federal Identification” across the top.
Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, these cards and current S.C. licenses and IDs, can not be used as identification to pass security at airports nationwide, enter secure federal buildings and visit military installations. Individuals with this card or the state’s current card must present a different form of federally accepted identification, such as a valid U.S. Passport or military ID, for the above activities in the future.
The non-compliant card looks like this:
Changing your current card and purchasing a REAL ID is voluntary, but you must have a REAL ID or other federally approved identification in the future for the federal activities. People who will not be passing airport security or visiting federal facilities do not need to take any action besides renewing their current card as normal when it expires. Cards that are noncompliant still allow you to:
- Drive
- Vote
- Apply for or receive federal benefits for which you’re entitled (Veterans Affairs, Social Security Administration, etc.)
- Enter a federal facility that does not require an ID (i.e. a post office)
- Access a hospital or receive life-saving services
- Participate in law enforcement proceedings or investigations
There has been no change in the price of any cards the SCDMV issues. Whether you choose to purchase a REAL ID or a noncompliant card, the cost is the same.
The above cards will be available to the public in 2018. For those interested in getting a REAL ID, you can begin the process now of changing your current driver’s license. To change your card to a REAL ID, the SCDMV must have all of the following documents on file:
- Proof of identity (Government-issued birth certificate or valid U.S. Passport)
- Proof of Social Security number
- Two proofs of current, physical S.C.address
- Proof of all legal name changes
You can bring these documents to the SCDMV now. If you have a Class D, E, F, G, M or any combination of those license (not a commercial driver’s license, identification card or are an international customer) and are a U.S. citizen, you might be able to buy a new REAL ID license online in 2018 with a valid credit card. Your driving privileges must be in good standing to be eligible for online ordering and your last renewal cannot have been by mail.
All unexpired S.C. driver’s licenses and identification cards will be valid to pass airport security, enter secure federal facilities, and visit military installations until Oct. 1, 2020.
While you have until 2020 to change your card, you’re encouraged to visit the SCDMV sooner to avoid anticipated long lines closer to 2020.
For information, visit www.scdmvonline.com. For questions about REAL ID, please email REALID@scdmv.net or call 803-896-5000.
How to get an ID updated, NOW
To change your card when you go to the SCDMV, you must have all of the following documents on file:
SOURCE: South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles
