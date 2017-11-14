Man, 79, found dead in overturned vehicle in creek

A 79-year-old South Carolina man was found dead in a vehicle that was overturned and partially submerged in a swampy area.
News outlets report Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said Thomas Lowell Loesch was found Monday morning in his car, which had veered off the road and overturned into a small creek.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash is believed to have occurred Sunday between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Loesch's body was found by a passer-by just before 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Addis said Loesch died at the scene from a broken neck, with water immersion functioning as a contributing factor.
The death has been ruled accidental.
Comments