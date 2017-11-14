South Carolina

Man, 79, found dead in overturned vehicle in creek

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 6:50 AM

SENECA, S.C.

A 79-year-old South Carolina man was found dead in a vehicle that was overturned and partially submerged in a swampy area.

News outlets report Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said Thomas Lowell Loesch was found Monday morning in his car, which had veered off the road and overturned into a small creek.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash is believed to have occurred Sunday between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Loesch's body was found by a passer-by just before 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Addis said Loesch died at the scene from a broken neck, with water immersion functioning as a contributing factor.

The death has been ruled accidental.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

    Hundreds of eclipse viewers had filed Monday morning into PARI, a science education center 2,800 feet high and six miles up a winding mountain road, where 85-foot radio telescopes don't care if skies turn cloudy.

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Solar eclipse totality time lapse at SC Statehouse 0:38

Solar eclipse totality time lapse at SC Statehouse
Time lapse of the Georgetown eclipse 0:32

Time lapse of the Georgetown eclipse

View More Video