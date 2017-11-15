A 4-year-old girl was living in squalor with a pig in the bathroom. SC mom charged.

A case of child neglect out of Union, South Carolina, is getting national headlines, after a 4-year-old girl was found living in a trash-filled house with a grown pig.
Hannah Marie Hvolboll, 25, is charged with unlawful child neglect in the case, media outlets report.
Police say they discovered the grim living conditions on Friday, after EMS staff called about a combative patient at a home on N. Pinckney Street, reported the Union Daily Times. Union is about 90 minutes southwest of Charlotte.
When the officer got there, he reported catching a strong scent of ammonia inside, believed to be coming from multiple pools of dog urine on the floor, reported the Daily Times.
A room-by-room search revealed Hvolboll and the child were living on floors covered with animal feces and urine, and strewn with beer bottles and trash. One dog, two cats and a grown pig were living in the residence, with the pig confined to the mold-covered bathroom, reported media outlets. Feces from all four animals was spread across the floors, it was reported.
The bathroom where the hog stayed had the only running water in the home, reported TV station WSPA.
Officers found a water bong, glass pipe, and small pipe that smelled like marijuana, according to the TV station. They also found a marijuana grinder with small amount of marijuana inside, the station reported.
The refrigerator and the cabinets held moldy food and mice droppings, media outlets reported. Moldy food was also found in pots on the stove, it was reported.
Two of Hvolboll’s brothers were living in the home, too, along with the baby’s father, Mark Leiske, who police say is wanted in California for burglary, reported the Union Daily Times.
The child was found barefoot on the porch of the home and was taken into DSS custody, media outlets report.
The case has aroused shock and disgust around the country, including a New York Post headline that read: “Pothead mom’s hell house included pig in the bathroom: cops.”
“A pig...in the bathroom...what is wrong with these people,” posted Ashley Whitehurst on Facebook in response to the story.
“Praying for the little girl,” posted Kristy Kelly. “ I hope she is placed in a loving home. I think the mother should be locked in a bathroom with a pig.”
