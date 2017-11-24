South Carolina

Armed man shot in South Carolina after standoff

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

ROCK HILL, S.C.

An armed man has been shot and wounded by SWAT officers in South Carolina following a standoff.

Rock Hill Police Capt. Mark Bollinger said in a news release that officers responded to a report of a man on his front porch with a gun around 4 p.m. Thursday. The man pointed the gun at officers before barricading himself in the house.

Authorities said they had a mental health order to pick up the 30-year-old man, whose name was not released.

Bollinger said SWAT members entered the house after several attempts to negotiate were rejected. One white officer and one black officer shot the white man, who was flown to a Charlotte, North Carolina hospital, where he's expected to survive.

No one else was hurt.

Bollinger said charges are pending against the suspect.

