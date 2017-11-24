Police look for suspect who shot and killed man in car

A man has been shot to death in his car in South Carolina and police are looking for the shooter.
Goose Creek Police Maj. John Grainger told local media that officers were called to a vehicle around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. A man in that car was taken to a hospital where he died. His name has not yet been released while relatives are located.
No arrests have been made.
Officers think the victim was followed by another vehicle out of a store parking lot. The suspect fired and then made a U-turn and drove away.
