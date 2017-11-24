South Carolinians - and McDonalds - react to Black Friday 2017

Not everyone was awake Black Friday morning and this tweet from McDonald’s proves it:
Black Friday **** Need copy and link****— McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) November 24, 2017
It seems that whoever is in charge of the burger giant’s social media scheduled slept in. Not to worry, the company followed up with a great save saying “When you tweet before your first cup of McCafe... Nothing comes before coffee.”
McDonald’s fans and followers were bemused, responding with “Smart move” or suggesting that the company may have done the original tweet on purpose.
Elsewhere in the Twitterverse, local folks were posting their Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday triumphs...
and their observances....
About to go Black Friday shopping for the first time pic.twitter.com/86TjixWGK8— Micah Smith (@The_RealMicah) November 24, 2017
Black Friday is a good reminder of how many stores have your email address— LeeLee (@leeborz) November 24, 2017
and, finally, this...
Update: woke up to an empty house everyone went Black Friday shopping ..... pic.twitter.com/niOb2Xmin3— Ann Marie Langrehr (@AnnMarieLang28) November 24, 2017
