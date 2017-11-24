Flickr
South Carolina

Black Friday shooting reported at South Carolina Walmart

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

November 24, 2017 01:34 PM

A Walmart parking lot in Georgetown, South Carolina was the scene of gun violence early Friday morning, according to a post on the Georgetown Police Department Facebook page.

However, the altercation had nothing to do with fighting over the last flat screen television or this year’s hottest toy, according to the post. In fact, the Walmart parking lot was where the conflict ended, not where it began.

A man identified as Roderick Anderson got in an argument at a Sonoco gas station on North Fraser Street in Georgetown, according to the report. When he reached the Walmart parking lot, the person he was arguing with confronted him. A fight broke out, and the suspect fired two shots at Anderson’s vehicle, one of which struck Anderson, according to the report.

The shooting took place at roughly 3 a.m., the post said.

Georgetown Police Department Facebook page

Anderson drove himself to Georgetown Memorial Hospital, where police were dispatched to gather their report.

There has been no identification of the suspect in the incident, and the scene is still under investigation according to the Facebook post.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is urged to call the Georgetown Police Department at (843) 545-4300 or call the TIP Line at (843) 545-4400.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

