South Carolina

3 charged with murder in apartment complex shooting

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 11:25 AM

GREENWOOD, S.C.

Authorities say one man has turned himself in, a second has been arrested and they are still looking for a third suspect in a fatal shooting at a South Carolina apartment complex.

Greenwood Police said one man was killed and a second man wounded in the shooting Tuesday at the Phoenix Place Apartments in Greenwood. A motive for the killings hasn't been released.

Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox identified the dead man as 23-year-old Emyle McDuffie.

Police said in a statement that 18-year-old Kemad White turned himself in Thursday night, 24-year-old Zantravious Hall was arrested Wednesday after a short chase and they are still looking for 21-year-old Cedrick Elmore Jr.

All three are charged with murder. It wasn't known if they had attorneys.

