South Carolina

Scammers use employee's name to take $56,000 from county

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 03:51 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

SPARTANBURG, S.C.

A South Carolina county says it paid scammers $56,000 after they pretended to be a county employee.

Spartanburg County deputies say an impostor used the name and information of a county official to email a former county finance manager asking for a wire transfer of money.

Authorities say employees twice wired money to the imposter's account.

Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Kevin Bobo told the Herald-Journal of Spartanburg that the county has been able to recover all but about $4,000 of the $56,000 taken.

Bobo says the case remains under investigation and the former manager is not a suspect.

County Administrator Katherine O'Neill says the county increased training about internet fraud and already had procedures in place to try and prevent these types of wire transfers.

