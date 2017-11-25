Scammers use employee's name to take $56,000 from county

A South Carolina county says it paid scammers $56,000 after they pretended to be a county employee.
Spartanburg County deputies say an impostor used the name and information of a county official to email a former county finance manager asking for a wire transfer of money.
Authorities say employees twice wired money to the imposter's account.
Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Kevin Bobo told the Herald-Journal of Spartanburg that the county has been able to recover all but about $4,000 of the $56,000 taken.
Bobo says the case remains under investigation and the former manager is not a suspect.
County Administrator Katherine O'Neill says the county increased training about internet fraud and already had procedures in place to try and prevent these types of wire transfers.
