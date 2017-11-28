South Carolina

Deaths of 2 in South Carolina ruled murder-suicide

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 08:29 AM

SUMMERVILLE, S.C.

The deaths of two people in South Carolina have been ruled a murder-suicide.

Berkeley County sheriff's deputies were called to two homes near Summerville around 11:30 a.m. Monday. The bodies of a man and woman were found in front of separate homes on the same street.

Chief Deputy Mike Cochran said there were eyewitnesses to the shootings. Cochran said the deaths were a murder-suicide.

The names of the victims have not been released yet.

Cochran said investigators were trying to determine what led to the shootings.

