Deaths of 2 in South Carolina ruled murder-suicide

The deaths of two people in South Carolina have been ruled a murder-suicide.
Berkeley County sheriff's deputies were called to two homes near Summerville around 11:30 a.m. Monday. The bodies of a man and woman were found in front of separate homes on the same street.
Chief Deputy Mike Cochran said there were eyewitnesses to the shootings. Cochran said the deaths were a murder-suicide.
The names of the victims have not been released yet.
Never miss a local story.
Cochran said investigators were trying to determine what led to the shootings.
Comments