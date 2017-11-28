South Carolina

Town officials plead not guilty to embezzlement charges

November 28, 2017

CHARLESTON, S.C.

Two former officials have pleaded not guilty to federal charges that they took $200,000 from the island town where they worked.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported that former Kiawah Island town administrator Tumiko Rucker and former town treasurer Harrison Kenneth Gunnells pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Charleston on Monday.

Rucker and Gunnells are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Indictments state the pair received at least 16 extra monthly paychecks and gave themselves advances on their salaries between 2011 and 2015. Officials say the extra payments had not been authorized.

A federal grand jury indicted the two former town officials Nov. 14.

Their attorneys would not talk about the case after Monday's hearing.

