South Carolina

National grocer chain recalls chocolate bars from South Carolina stores

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

December 11, 2017 10:25 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

ALDI has voluntarily recalled chocolate bars sold in 24 states including South Carolina.

The Choceur Dark Chocolate Bars are being recalled as a precautionary measure due to the potential presence of almond pieces not listed on packaging. The recall was initiated after an ALDI employee identified almond pieces in the product. This product may cause an allergic reaction in customers who have a nut allergy.

ALDI has removed the affected product from its stores. The affected product is a 5.29 oz. chocolate bar with brown and red wrapping. The best-by date is July 24, 2018, with the following UPC code: 4149817964.

The product was available for purchase in the following states: Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kentucky, West Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Texas.

