Killing one of these animals will get you a lifetime SC hunting license

State officials are offering a complimentary lifetime hunting license to those who kill one of 24 tagged coyotes in South Carolina.
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that the reward is part of the state’s Coyote Harvest Incentive Program, according WSPA.
DNR officials said 16 coyotes have already been tagged and released this year, Fox Carolina reported. Another eight coyotes released in 2016 have not been caught yet either.
Hunters must save the carcass for verification to get the free hunting license, Fox Carolina reported.
Coyotes first appeared in South Carolina in the Upstate in 1978 and have spread statewide every since, WSPA reported. They impact deer and small game populations.
