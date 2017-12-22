South Carolina

December 22, 2017 10:59 AM

Don't have health insurance? Here’s why SC residents have extra time to sign up

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

South Carolina residents got some extra time over the holidays to get their health insurance straightened out, thanks to Hurricane Irma.

The national sign-up period under the Affordable Care Act came to an end Dec. 15, but the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services extended the deadline for another two weeks for areas affected by this fall’s massive hurricanes.

Because all of South Carolina was declared eligible for federal aid after Irma blew across the Southeast in September, anyone living in the Palmetto State at the time is eligible for an extension until Dec. 31.

“The only requirement to qualify is just to establish your residence in the state,” said Shelli Quenga, program director for the non-profit Palmetto Project.

As of the Dec. 15 deadline, 218,435 people had signed up for 2018 plans in South Carolina, a 5.4 percent drop from last year’s enrollment.

Many of those are people were automatically re-enrolled in their current plan at the end of the sign-up period. It’s unclear how many people who missed the Dec. 15 sign-up will now rush to sign up by the new year.

“We're very pleased given everything we were up against this year,” Quenga said.

Other changes coming out of Washington could affect the final total. After the sign-up period ended, Congress voted to approve the repeal of the individual mandate to buy health insurance as part of a tax bill.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

Related content

South Carolina

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population 2:52

Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population

Pause
Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:57

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

Hogs hunted for killing sea turtles on deserted Carolina island 2:31

Hogs hunted for killing sea turtles on deserted Carolina island

Pell Grant changes could be 'detrimental' to college students, Rock Hill educator says 2:10

Pell Grant changes could be 'detrimental' to college students, Rock Hill educator says

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids 1:41

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 2:40

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning 0:53

Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie 1:51

Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie

How the Panthers stay focused through the current situation 1:52

How the Panthers stay focused through the current situation

  • Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

    Hundreds of eclipse viewers had filed Monday morning into PARI, a science education center 2,800 feet high and six miles up a winding mountain road, where 85-foot radio telescopes don't care if skies turn cloudy.

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

View more video

South Carolina