Don't have health insurance? Here’s why SC residents have extra time to sign up

South Carolina residents got some extra time over the holidays to get their health insurance straightened out, thanks to Hurricane Irma.
The national sign-up period under the Affordable Care Act came to an end Dec. 15, but the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services extended the deadline for another two weeks for areas affected by this fall’s massive hurricanes.
Because all of South Carolina was declared eligible for federal aid after Irma blew across the Southeast in September, anyone living in the Palmetto State at the time is eligible for an extension until Dec. 31.
“The only requirement to qualify is just to establish your residence in the state,” said Shelli Quenga, program director for the non-profit Palmetto Project.
As of the Dec. 15 deadline, 218,435 people had signed up for 2018 plans in South Carolina, a 5.4 percent drop from last year’s enrollment.
Many of those are people were automatically re-enrolled in their current plan at the end of the sign-up period. It’s unclear how many people who missed the Dec. 15 sign-up will now rush to sign up by the new year.
“We're very pleased given everything we were up against this year,” Quenga said.
Other changes coming out of Washington could affect the final total. After the sign-up period ended, Congress voted to approve the repeal of the individual mandate to buy health insurance as part of a tax bill.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments