Is poisonous 'nasty salt' the cure for South Carolina's wild hog problem?

More Videos 2:52 Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population Pause 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 2:10 Pell Grant changes could be 'detrimental' to college students, Rock Hill educator says 1:41 Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids 2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 1:52 How the Panthers stay focused through the current situation 0:53 Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning 1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:00 'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hogs hunted for killing sea turtles on deserted Carolina island Hogs are responsible for decimating a sea turtle population on a barrier island off the coast of South Carolina. Hunters, environmentalists and DNR have joined forces to knock back the hog population. Hogs are responsible for decimating a sea turtle population on a barrier island off the coast of South Carolina. Hunters, environmentalists and DNR have joined forces to knock back the hog population.

Hogs are responsible for decimating a sea turtle population on a barrier island off the coast of South Carolina. Hunters, environmentalists and DNR have joined forces to knock back the hog population.