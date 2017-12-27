South Carolina

Mayor renames part of street to honor Charleston businessman

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 06:11 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C.

A portion of a street in downtown Charleston is being named for a man whose family has done business in the city for more than a century.

City officials say Mayor John Tecklenburg on Wednesday is dedicating a portion of Broad Street as "Henry Berlin Block."

The designation honors the former owner of Berlin's, the retail shop that's been in business there since 1883.

Berlin, who ran the clothing store through the second half of the 20th century, strengthened the store's ties to the community when he got involved in city politics.

He served on City Council in the 1980s and on former Mayor Joe Riley's Downtown Revitalization Commission, which helped envision the now-booming retail hub of King Street.

