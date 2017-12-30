A monument to SC’s black Confederate soldiers? None fought for the South, experts say

More Videos 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse Pause 1:06 Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 0:59 How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win 1:39 Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill 3:39 York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism 1:20 Panthers fans arrive at Bank of America Stadium stepping to the beat 1:13 Watch: Northwestern’s John Gilreath explains decision to enroll mid-year with Gamecocks 2:10 Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:08 York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson on two deputies resigning: ‘I’m doing what I feel like public expects me to do’ 2:04 Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey previews Big South opener against High Point Video Link copy Embed Code copy

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy A bill, pre-filed in the South Carolina legislature is seeking to build a monument dedicated to blacks who fought for the confederacy A bill, pre-filed in the South Carolina legislature is seeking to build a monument dedicated to blacks who fought for the confederacy Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

