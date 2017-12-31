South Carolina

Freezing rain possible in extreme southern South Carolina

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 04:07 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BEAUFORT, S.C.

Forecasters say there is a slight chance of freezing rain or drizzle across the extreme southern part of South Carolina.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Beaufort and Jasper counties from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday.

Forecasters say temperatures could dip below freezing leading to a few hundredths of an inch of ice accumulating on roads, bridges, trees and power lines. There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation.

That's enough ice to leave slick spots, especially on the dozens of Lowcountry bridges.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Outside of the area, it will be brutally cold. Will chill advisories have been issued around Charleston, where lows in the mid-20s and strong winds will make it feel closer to 10 degrees.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

    Hundreds of eclipse viewers had filed Monday morning into PARI, a science education center 2,800 feet high and six miles up a winding mountain road, where 85-foot radio telescopes don't care if skies turn cloudy.

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Solar eclipse totality time lapse at SC Statehouse 0:38

Solar eclipse totality time lapse at SC Statehouse
Time lapse of the Georgetown eclipse 0:32

Time lapse of the Georgetown eclipse

View More Video