Coroner: Man in road after New Year's struck by pickup, dies

Authorities say a man lying on a highway after a New Year's gathering was killed in an early morning hit-and-run in South Carolina.
Area news outlets report the Anderson County deputy coroner identified the man as 21-year-old Cody Tolar of Pelzer.
Lance Cpl. Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says Tolar was lying on Highway 86 shortly before 1 a.m. Monday when he was struck by a pickup truck that left the scene.
Deputy Coroner Josh Shore says Tolar had been at a friend's house for New Year's and that the man's friends told authorities they tried to get him out of the roadway, warning him of an approaching vehicle before he was hit.
Shore says the man died of blunt force trauma.
Police are seeking the driver.
